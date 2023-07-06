Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) closed at $44.75, marking a -0.97% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.79%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.71%.

Coming into today, shares of the egg producer had lost 5.78% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 1.43%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.16%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Cal-Maine Foods as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods to post earnings of $1.38 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 38.67%.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Cal-Maine Foods. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 15.24% lower. Cal-Maine Foods is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Cal-Maine Foods has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.76 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.35, so we one might conclude that Cal-Maine Foods is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that CALM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.65. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Agriculture - Products stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.65 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 214, which puts it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

