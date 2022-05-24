Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) closed at $45.26, marking a -1.48% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.81%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.46%.

Heading into today, shares of the egg producer had lost 15.6% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 4.04% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.82% in that time.

Cal-Maine Foods will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods to post earnings of $0.45 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 600%.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Cal-Maine Foods. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Cal-Maine Foods currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Cal-Maine Foods currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 31.57. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.78, which means Cal-Maine Foods is trading at a premium to the group.

The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

