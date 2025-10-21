Cal-Maine Foods' (CALM) Chief Strategy Officer Bets on Rapid Recovery With a 2,800 Share Purchase

On Oct. 2, 2025, Keira Lombardo, Chief Strategy Officer at Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM), acquired 2,800 shares through multiple open-market transactions, increasing her direct ownership to 3,738 shares according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded 2,800 Transaction value ~$258,600 Post-transaction shares 3,738 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$346,100

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price of $92.36 on October 2, 2025.

Key questions

What magnitude of ownership change did this transaction represent for Keira Lombardo?

This purchase increased direct ownership by 298.51%, from 938 to 3,738 shares, marking a material expansion of the insider's stake.

How does the transaction value compare to Keira Lombardo's updated direct holdings?

The acquired shares were valued at approximately $258,600, while total direct holdings after this transaction were valued at approximately $346,064 based on the October 2, 2025 market close.

What is the current value of this position relative to recent market conditions?

At the October 2, 2025 close, Cal-Maine Foods shares were priced at $92.36 and have since appreciated to $94.43 at the market close on October 10, 2025.

Were there any notable structural features or footnotes regarding this transaction?



Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $4.40 billion Net income (TTM) $1.27 billion Dividend yield 7.07% 1-year price change 14.71%

* 1-year performance calculated using October 2, 2025 as the reference date (calendar year basis).

Company snapshot

Produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs, including specialty eggs such as cage free, organic, and nutritionally enhanced varieties under brands like Egg-Land's Best and Land O' Lakes.

Generates revenue primarily from sales of shell eggs and specialty egg products.

Main customers include national and regional grocery chains, club stores, independent supermarkets, and foodservice distributors across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western, and mid-Atlantic United States.

Cal-Maine Foods leverages scale and brand diversity to serve a broad customer base. The company has reported net income and a dividend yield in the consumer defensive sector.

Foolish take

There are a million reasons for insiders to sell shares of the businesses they work for but just one reason to buy. Lombardo's purchases suggest she's bullish about the company she started working for this August. She is the egg producer's first Chief Strategy Officer.

In September, shares of Cal-Maine Foods declined by 18.6% despite a strong performance during the company's fiscal first quarter that ended Aug. 30, 2025. Sales sured 17.4% year over year to $922.6 million. Thanks to widening profit margins, earnings surged 34.6% year over year to $4.12 per share.

Cal-Maine distributes dividends but it might not be appropriate for all income-seeking investors. It sets its payout at one third of net income during any quarter it records a profit. If dividend payments over the next 12 months fall in line with the previous 12 months, investors who buy the stock at recent prices will realize an 8.9% yield. If egg prices fall, though, they might not receive anything. Over the past decade, there have been 18 quarters without a dividend payout.

Glossary

Insider: A company executive, director, or major shareholder with access to nonpublic company information.

Open-market transaction: Buying or selling securities on a public exchange rather than through private arrangements.

Direct ownership: Shares held personally by an individual, not through trusts or other indirect means.

SEC Form 4: A regulatory filing disclosing changes in ownership of a company's securities by insiders.

Weighted average purchase price: The average price paid per share, adjusted for the number of shares bought at each price.

Dividend yield: Annual dividends per share divided by the share price, expressed as a percentage.

Consumer defensive sector: Industry category for companies providing essential goods like food, beverages, and household products.

Specialty eggs: Eggs marketed as cage free, organic, or enhanced for nutrition, often sold at premium prices.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cal-Maine Foods. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.