Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) ended the recent trading session at $59.34, demonstrating a +1.45% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.12%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.61%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.54%.

The egg producer's stock has climbed by 4.28% in the past month, falling short of the Basic Materials sector's gain of 5.41% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 2.06%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Cal-Maine Foods in its upcoming release.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cal-Maine Foods should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Cal-Maine Foods holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, Cal-Maine Foods is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 17.46. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.4.

The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 218, positioning it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

