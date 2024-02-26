Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) closed the most recent trading day at $58.44, moving +1.78% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.38% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%.

Shares of the egg producer witnessed a gain of 2.24% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Basic Materials sector with its gain of 0.47% and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 4.74%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Cal-Maine Foods in its forthcoming earnings report.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Cal-Maine Foods. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 13.66% lower. Cal-Maine Foods is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Cal-Maine Foods has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.14 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.

The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, positioning it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

