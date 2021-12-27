Cal-Maine Foods Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for CALM

In trading on Monday, shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc (Symbol: CALM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $36.74, changing hands as high as $36.91 per share. Cal-Maine Foods Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CALM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CALM's low point in its 52 week range is $33.85 per share, with $43.235 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.90.

