Cal-Maine Foods (BIT:1CALM) Price Target Decreased by 11.44% to 77.56

The average one-year price target for Cal-Maine Foods (BIT:1CALM) has been revised to €77.56 / share. This is a decrease of 11.44% from the prior estimate of €87.57 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €70.89 to a high of €90.98 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.18% from the latest reported closing price of €64.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 870 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cal-Maine Foods. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1CALM is 0.23%, an increase of 0.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.10% to 53,674K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,571K shares representing 5.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,515K shares , representing an increase of 2.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1CALM by 11.07% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,361K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,314K shares , representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CALM by 4.36% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,618K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,564K shares , representing an increase of 3.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CALM by 8.45% over the last quarter.

AVUV - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF holds 1,339K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,256K shares , representing an increase of 6.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1CALM by 14.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,325K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,261K shares , representing an increase of 4.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1CALM by 2.75% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.