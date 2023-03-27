Cal-Maine Foods Appoints Todd Walters As Chief Operating Officer

(RTTNews) - Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (CALM), a fresh egg seller, said on Monday that it has appointed its Vice President of Operations, Todd Walters, as Chief Operating Officer with effect from March 27.

Joined in 1997, Walters has served as Vice President of Operations for the company's operations in South Texas, as well as its Wharton County Foods, LLC's facility in Boling, since 2011.

He previously served in management positions at other locations of the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.