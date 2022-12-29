Markets
CALM

Cal-Maine Fall Continues

December 29, 2022 — 10:23 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (CALM) shares are sliding more than 11 percent on Thursday morning trade, continuing a bearish trend since December 23 after reaching a year-to-date high. The company's second-quarter earnings had missed estimates when they announced results yesterday.

Currently, shares are at $55.15, down 11.32 percent from the previous close of $62.19 on a volume of 1,369,999.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CALM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.