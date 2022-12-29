Cal-Maine Fall Continues

(RTTNews) - Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (CALM) shares are sliding more than 11 percent on Thursday morning trade, continuing a bearish trend since December 23 after reaching a year-to-date high. The company's second-quarter earnings had missed estimates when they announced results yesterday.

Currently, shares are at $55.15, down 11.32 percent from the previous close of $62.19 on a volume of 1,369,999.

