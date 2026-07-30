Is CAKE Stock Still Attractive After Its Powerful 2026 Rally Today?

Cheesecake Factory CAKE has become harder to ignore after a powerful 2026 rally. Shares were up 100.4% year to date at $101.14, just below the 52-week high of $101.81.



The investment debate is now more balanced. Operating momentum improved sharply in the second quarter, but the valuation already reflects a sizable amount of optimism.

CAKE Earnings Strength Supports the Bull Case

CAKE reported adjusted earnings of $1.44 per share for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.17 by 23.1%. Earnings also improved from $1.16 per share in the year-ago period.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Price and Consensus

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated price-consensus-chart | The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Quote

Revenues rose 7.7% to $1.03 billion and topped the consensus mark by 3.1%. Adjusted net income increased to $69.7 million from $55.7 million a year earlier, showing that stronger sales translated into better profitability.



The Cheesecake Factory concept remained the key earnings anchor. Comparable restaurant sales increased 5.8%, supported by 2.7% traffic growth and 3% pricing, while restaurant-level margin reached 20%, its highest level in a decade.

Cheesecake Factory Valuation Limits Easy Upside

The rally has pushed CAKE into a less forgiving valuation zone. The stock traded at 23.71X forward 12-month earnings, above the Zacks sub-industry at 22.67X, the broader sector at 22.57X and the S&P 500 at 20.14X.



That multiple also sits well above CAKE’s five-year median of 12.31X. With a $106 price target compared with the cited share price of $101.14, the easy upside looks more limited than it did before the rally.



Darden Restaurants DRI offers a relevant full-service dining comparison for investors assessing valuation discipline in restaurant stocks. Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG, another peer in the restaurant group, provides a useful contrast for growth-oriented investors comparing traffic, expansion and margin quality across concepts.

CAKE Faces Inflation and North Italia Risks

North Italia remains the clearest weak spot in the portfolio. Comparable sales declined 3% in the second quarter after a 2% drop in the prior quarter.



Profitability also softened at the concept. Restaurant-level profit margin for adjusted mature North Italia locations fell to 15.6% from 18.2% a year earlier because of sales deleverage and higher commodity costs.



Cost pressure adds another layer of risk. Management expects low-single-digit commodity inflation in the third quarter and low- to mid-single-digit labor inflation, while pricing is expected to remain near 3%. If sales momentum slows, that balance could leave margins exposed.

Cheesecake Factory Retains Financial Flexibility

CAKE ended the quarter with $561.7 million in available liquidity. That total included $195.2 million in cash and $366.5 million of unused revolver capacity, with no outstanding revolver balance.



This liquidity supports the company’s development plans, dividends and share repurchases. CAKE repurchased about 158,600 shares for $9.3 million during the quarter and declared a quarterly dividend of 30 cents per share.



Debt still matters. Total debt principal stood at $575 million, tied to the 2% convertible senior notes due 2030. Still, the available liquidity gives CAKE room to pursue as many as 26 restaurant openings in fiscal 2026 while continuing shareholder returns.

CAKE Scores Favor a Selective Investment View

The bottom line is that CAKE still has attractive near-term attributes, but the rally has raised the bar. The earnings beat, positive traffic at the namesake concept and healthy liquidity support the bull case, while North Italia softness and inflation limit the margin for error.



The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Its VGM Score of A, Growth Score of A and Momentum Score of A point to favorable characteristics for investors focused on earnings revisions, growth and price strength over the near-term Zacks framework. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Value Score of C is the offset. Given the elevated forward earnings multiple and modest gap to the $106 price target, CAKE may still deserve attention, but new money needs a selective entry point after the rally.

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The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.