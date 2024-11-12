News & Insights

Stocks

Cake Box Holdings Reports Strong Growth and Expansion

November 12, 2024 — 02:46 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cake Box Holdings (GB:CBOX) has released an update.

Cake Box Holdings, the UK’s leading fresh cream celebration cake retailer, reported a robust first half of 2024 with a 4.3% increase in revenue to £18.7 million and a remarkable 16.4% rise in basic earnings per share. The company saw a surge in online sales and brand awareness, thanks to strategic marketing initiatives and a new customer loyalty program, boosting its franchise store sales growth. With plans to exceed store opening targets, Cake Box is set for continued expansion and profitability.

For further insights into GB:CBOX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.