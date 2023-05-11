CAKE BOX HOLDINGS (LSE:CBOX) Price Target Decreased by 20.00% to 204.00

The average one-year price target for CAKE BOX HOLDINGS (LSE:CBOX) has been revised to 204.00 / share. This is an decrease of 20.00% from the prior estimate of 255.00 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 202.00 to a high of 210.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 61.26% from the latest reported closing price of 126.50 / share.

CAKE BOX HOLDINGS Maintains 6.11% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 6.11%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in CAKE BOX HOLDINGS. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBOX is 0.00%, a decrease of 18.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.27% to 459K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FBALX - Fidelity Balanced Fund holds 339K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 340K shares, representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBOX by 15.60% over the last quarter.

FABLX - Fidelity Advisor Balanced Fund holds 55K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QBA2Q - Balanced Portfolio Initial Class holds 53K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FBKFX - Fidelity Balanced K6 Fund holds 10K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 7.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBOX by 12.35% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 606.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBOX by 86.65% over the last quarter.

