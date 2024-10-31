News & Insights

CaixaBank’s Strong Financial Growth and Market Leadership

October 31, 2024 — 01:30 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Spain Auto-Generated Newsdesk

CAIXABANK (ES:CABK) has released an update.

CaixaBank reported a significant 16.1% increase in net profit, reaching 4,248 million euros by September 2024, driven by robust commercial activity and financial strength. The bank’s positive performance is further highlighted by a 20% rise in new credit production and an improved efficiency ratio of 39.2%, underscoring its leadership in the Spanish market. Additionally, CaixaBank’s strategic focus on sustainable growth and financial inclusion has contributed to its expanded customer base and increased market share.

