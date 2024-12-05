CaixaBank’s Strategic Share Buyback Signals Confidence

CAIXABANK (ES:CABK) has released an update.

CaixaBank has actively engaged in a share buyback program, purchasing over 9.7 million shares between November 29 and December 5, 2024, with a total value exceeding €50 million. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to optimize shareholder value, with the cumulative purchases now representing 26% of the program’s maximum monetary threshold. Investors may find this move indicative of CaixaBank’s confidence in its financial stability and growth prospects.

