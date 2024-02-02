News & Insights

Caixabank's Q4 net profit up 76%, lending margin slows down

February 02, 2024 — 12:56 am EST

MADRID, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Spain's Caixabank CABK.MC said on Friday its fourth-quarter net profit rose 76% from the same period in 2022 as lending income benefited from higher interest rates though margins growth slowed down from the previous quarter.

The country's biggest lender by domestic assets reported a net profit of 1.16 billion euros ($1.26 billion) in the October to December period. Analysts polled by Reuters expected a net profit of 1.21 billion euros.

Caixabank's net interest income (NII), earnings on loans minus deposit costs, rose 40% year-on-year in the fourth quarter to 2.75 billion euros, in line with analysts' expectations.

But against the previous quarter, NII was just 0.4% higher as lower rates in the market already anticipate cuts by the ECB and investors want to see if the boost to lenders from higher interest rates has peaked.

The bank also announced the launch of a new buyback programme in the first half of the year and said its maximum amount would be disclosed once it received regulatory approval.

($1 = 0.9198 euros)

