Caixabank's Q4 net profit rises 76% from same period in 2022

Credit: REUTERS/NACHO DOCE

February 02, 2024 — 12:40 am EST

Written by Jesús Aguado for Reuters ->

MADRID, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Spain's Caixabank CABK.MC said on Friday its net profit rose 76% in the fourth quarter from the same period in 2022 thanks to higher lending income and lower loan loss provisions.

The lender reported a net profit of 1.16 billion euros ($1.26 billion) in the October to December period, up from 695 million euros in the same period a year ago.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected a net profit of 1.21 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9198 euros)

