Caixabank's Q4 net profit rises 62% on lending income

MADRID, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Spain's Caixabank CABK.MC on Friday said that its net profit in the fourth quarter rose 62% from the same period of 2021 thanks to a rise in lending income.

The country's biggest lender by domestic assets reported a net profit of 688 million euros ($749.30 million) in the October to December period. Analysts polled by Reuters expected a net profit of 620 million euros.

Lower costs associated to a cost savings plan following the acquisition of its former rival Bankia, which was closed in March of 2021, also contributed to lift the bank's profit.

Caixabank's net interest income (NII), or earnings on loans minus deposit costs, rose 33% year-on-year to 2.07 billion euros in the fourth quarter, boosted by higher interest rates. The indicator also beat the analysts' forecast of 1.88 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9182 euros)

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado, editing by Inti Landauro)

