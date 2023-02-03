Caixabank's Q4 net profit rises 62% from same period in 2021

MADRID, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Spain's Caixabank CABK.MC on Friday said that its net profit in the fourth quarter rose 62% from the same period in 2021 thanks to an increase in lending income.

The country's biggest lender by domestic assets reported a net profit of 688 million euros ($749.30 million) in the October to December period up from 425 million euros in the same quarter a year earlier.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected a net profit of 620 million euros.

($1 = 0.9182 euros)

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado, editing by Inti Landauro)

