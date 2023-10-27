News & Insights

Caixabank's Q3 net profit rises 70% on higher lending income

Credit: REUTERS/NACHO DOCE

October 27, 2023 — 12:50 am EDT

Written by Jesús Aguado for Reuters ->

Adds context and details on net interest income

MADRID, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Spain's Caixabank CABK.MC said on Friday its net profit rose 70% in the third quarter from the same period in 2022 as higher interest rates boosted lending income despite a decline of its loan portfolio.

The country's biggest lender by domestic assets reported a net profit of 1.52 billion euros ($1.61 billion) in the July to September period. Analysts polled by Reuters expected a net profit of 1.38 billion euros.

Spanish banks are mainly retail lenders and are benefiting from higher returns on their loans, which predominantly carry floating rates, while they maintain deposit costs under control.

The repreciation of their existing loan portfolio is offseting a lower volume of new mortgages.

Against that background, Caixabank's net interest income, earnings on loans minus deposit costs, rose 71% year-on-year in the quarter to 2.74 billion euros, above the 2.53 billion euros analysts expected.

($1 = 0.9467 euros)

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; editing by Inti Landauro)

((jesus.aguado@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 835 68 32; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: jesus.aguado.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.