Caixabank's Q3 net profit rises 70% from same period of 2022

MADRID, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Spain's Caixabank CABK.MC said on Friday its net profit rose 70% in the third quarter from the same period in 2022 thanks to higher lending income.

The lender reported a net profit of 1.52 billion euros ($1.61 billion) in the July to September period, up from 896 million euros in the third quarter last year.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected a net profit of 1.38 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9467 euros)

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; editing by Inti Landauro)

