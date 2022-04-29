Caixabank's Q1 net profit rises 22% on like-for-like basis

By Jesús Aguado

MADRID, April 29 (Reuters) - Spain's Caixabank CABK.MC on Friday said its first-quarter net profit rose 22% compared to the same period a year ago when stripping out hefty accounting gains from the Bankia acquisition.

Earnings were supported by higher income from its insurance business and long-term savings products despite pressure on lending income.

Caixabank's net profit reached 707 million euros ($743.2 million) up from a pro forma profit of 580 million euros excluding the "bad will" gain - a paper profit made when an asset is bought below its book value - but combining Bankia's perimeter in the first quarter of 2021.

Analysts expected the country's biggest domestic bank to report a net profit of 601 million euros.

Taking into account the 4.3 billion "bad will" gain from the Bankia takeover in the first quarter of 2021, Caixabank's net profit was down 85%.

The lender set aside 214 million euros in provisions to cover the estimated impact from the conflict in Ukraine, it said on Friday. Caixabank has around 185 million euros in credit risk exposed to Russia.

European banks are under growing pressure to cut costs, either on their own or through tie-ups, as they face ultra low interest rates.

Net interest income, or earnings on loans minus deposit costs, in the first quarter fell 5.4% on a pro forma basis to 1.55 billion euros, in line with estimates from analysts.

