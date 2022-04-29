Caixabank's Q1 net profit down 85.2% compared to same period a year ago

Jesús Aguado Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/NACHO DOCE

Spain's Caixabank on Friday said its first-quarter net profit fell 85.2% from the same quarter a year ago when it booked multibillion euro accounting gains from the acquisition of Bankia.

Caixabank, which in March last year closed the 4.3 billion euros acquisition of rival Bankia in a defensive deal to better cope with ultra low interest rates and the coronavirus pandemic, reported a net profit of 707 million euros ($743.20 million).

Analysts polled by Reuters expected the country's biggest domestic bank to report a bottom line of 601 million euros.

In the same quarter last year, Caixabank booked a net profit of 4.79 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9513 euros)

