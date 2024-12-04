News & Insights

Stocks

CaixaBank’s Credit Ratings Boosted by Fitch

December 04, 2024 — 10:28 am EST

Written by TipRanks Spain Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

CAIXABANK (ES:CABK) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

CaixaBank has received a series of credit rating upgrades from Fitch Ratings, including an upgrade to its long-term issuer rating to A-. These improvements reflect increased confidence in the bank’s financial stability and performance, with a stable outlook for the future.

For further insights into ES:CABK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.