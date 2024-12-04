CaixaBank’s Credit Ratings Boosted by Fitch

CAIXABANK (ES:CABK) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

CaixaBank has received a series of credit rating upgrades from Fitch Ratings, including an upgrade to its long-term issuer rating to A-. These improvements reflect increased confidence in the bank’s financial stability and performance, with a stable outlook for the future.

For further insights into ES:CABK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.