CaixaBank’s Credit Ratings Boosted by Fitch

CAIXABANK (ES:CABK) has released an update.
CaixaBank has received a series of credit rating upgrades from Fitch Ratings, including an upgrade to its long-term issuer rating to A-. These improvements reflect increased confidence in the bank’s financial stability and performance, with a stable outlook for the future.
