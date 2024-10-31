CaixaBank Unveils €500 Million Share Buyback Plan

CAIXABANK (ES:CABK) has released an update.

CaixaBank has announced a share buyback program worth up to 500 million euros, aiming to reduce its share capital by acquiring and amortizing shares. This strategic move, which follows regulatory approval, will involve an external investment bank managing the purchases across various European trading venues, adhering to market abuse regulations. The program is expected to impact CaixaBank’s solvency ratios slightly, with a reduction in CET1 and other capital ratios by 0.22%.

