Caixabank sells 9.92% stake in Erste Group for 1.5 bln euros

BARCELONA, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Spain's Caixabank CABK.MC said on Thursday it had sold its entire 9.92% stake in Austrian lender Erste Group Bank ERST.VI.

The sale of all its shares had a value of 1.503 billion euros ($1.74 billion) and it implies a gross positive impact of 54 million euros in its profit and loss account, Caixabank said in a statement to the Spanish stock regulator.

($1 = 0.8658 euros)

