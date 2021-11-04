Caixabank sells 9.92% stake in Erste Group for 1.5 bln euros

Spain's Caixabank said on Thursday it had sold its entire 9.92% stake in Austrian lender Erste Group Bank.

The sale of all its shares had a value of 1.503 billion euros ($1.74 billion) and it implies a gross positive impact of 54 million euros in its profit and loss account, Caixabank said in a statement to the Spanish stock regulator.

($1 = 0.8658 euros)

