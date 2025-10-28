CaixaBank, S.A. - Depositary Receipt (CAIXY) Price Target Increased by 39.85% to 3.83

The average one-year price target for CaixaBank, S.A. - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:CAIXY) has been revised to $3.83 / share. This is an increase of 39.85% from the prior estimate of $2.74 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.49 to a high of $6.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 101.37% from the latest reported closing price of $1.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in CaixaBank, S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAIXY is 0.01%, an increase of 9.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.98% to 269K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 119K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 105K shares , representing an increase of 11.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAIXY by 29.09% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 94K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 97K shares , representing a decrease of 3.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAIXY by 1.15% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 29K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares , representing an increase of 27.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAIXY by 45.27% over the last quarter.

Principal Street Partners holds 22K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares , representing an increase of 50.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAIXY by 22.65% over the last quarter.

Salomon & Ludwin holds 6K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 96.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAIXY by 2,948.70% over the last quarter.

