CaixaBank, S.A. - Depositary Receipt (CAIXY) Price Target Increased by 25.13% to 4.88

The average one-year price target for CaixaBank, S.A. - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:CAIXY) has been revised to $4.88 / share. This is an increase of 25.13% from the prior estimate of $3.90 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.23 to a high of $7.21 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 157.09% from the latest reported closing price of $1.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in CaixaBank, S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAIXY is 0.00%, an increase of 70.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.18% to 221K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rhumbline Advisers holds 178K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 96K shares , representing an increase of 45.96%.

GAMMA Investing holds 36K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares , representing an increase of 19.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAIXY by 31.26% over the last quarter.

Salomon & Ludwin holds 7K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares , representing an increase of 12.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAIXY by 31.74% over the last quarter.

Hantz Financial Services holds 0K shares.

Murphy & Mullick Capital Management holds 0K shares.

