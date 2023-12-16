CaixaBank, S.A (CIXPF) Price Target Increased by 24.15% to 5.53

The average one-year price target for CaixaBank, S.A (OTC:CIXPF) has been revised to 5.53 / share. This is an increase of 24.15% from the prior estimate of 4.45 dated December 1, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.29 to a high of 6.86 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.53% from the latest reported closing price of 4.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 307 funds or institutions reporting positions in CaixaBank, S.A. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CIXPF is 0.28%, an increase of 12.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.53% to 650,142K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A holds 77,976K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 75,147K shares, representing an increase of 3.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIXPF by 12.40% over the last quarter.

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 70,643K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 64,694K shares, representing an increase of 8.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIXPF by 9.09% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 53,071K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 71,436K shares, representing a decrease of 34.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIXPF by 21.46% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 50,676K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,340K shares, representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIXPF by 4.51% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 30,341K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,940K shares, representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIXPF by 1.83% over the last quarter.

