CaixaBank, S.A - ADR (CAIXY) Price Target Increased by 8.90% to 2.98

The average one-year price target for CaixaBank, S.A - ADR (OTC:CAIXY) has been revised to 2.98 / share. This is an increase of 8.90% from the prior estimate of 2.73 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.70 to a high of 4.29 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 113.95% from the latest reported closing price of 1.39 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in CaixaBank, S.A - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAIXY is 0.01%, a decrease of 10.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.73% to 572K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 500K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 526K shares, representing a decrease of 5.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAIXY by 8.29% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 33K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Principal Street Partners holds 22K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 50.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAIXY by 61.75% over the last quarter.

Boston Private Wealth holds 18K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Tucker Asset Management holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 328.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAIXY by 79.34% over the last quarter.

