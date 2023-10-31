CaixaBank, S.A - ADR (CAIXY) Price Target Increased by 6.21% to 2.82

The average one-year price target for CaixaBank, S.A - ADR (OTC:CAIXY) has been revised to 2.82 / share. This is an increase of 6.21% from the prior estimate of 2.66 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.59 to a high of 4.11 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 117.10% from the latest reported closing price of 1.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in CaixaBank, S.A - ADR. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAIXY is 0.01%, a decrease of 41.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.07% to 563K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 500K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 526K shares, representing a decrease of 5.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAIXY by 8.29% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 33K shares.

Boston Private Wealth holds 18K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Principal Street Partners holds 11K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Tucker Asset Management holds 1K shares.

