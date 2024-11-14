News & Insights

Stocks

CaixaBank Receives Ratings Upgrade from S&P Global

November 14, 2024 — 10:35 am EST

Written by TipRanks Spain Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

CAIXABANK (ES:CABK) has released an update.

CaixaBank has received a ratings upgrade from S&P Global Ratings, with improvements in its long-term debt issuer and senior preferred debt ratings, reflecting increased confidence in the bank’s financial stability. The outlook for the long-term issuer rating has been adjusted to stable, indicating a positive endorsement of CaixaBank’s strategic direction.

For further insights into ES:CABK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.