CaixaBank Receives Ratings Upgrade from S&P Global

CaixaBank has received a ratings upgrade from S&P Global Ratings, with improvements in its long-term debt issuer and senior preferred debt ratings, reflecting increased confidence in the bank’s financial stability. The outlook for the long-term issuer rating has been adjusted to stable, indicating a positive endorsement of CaixaBank’s strategic direction.

