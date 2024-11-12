CaixaBank price target raised to EUR 5.70 from EUR 5.45 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank raised the firm’s price target on CaixaBank (CAIXY) to EUR 5.70 from EUR 5.45 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares.
