CaixaBank Launches Share Buyback Program

November 19, 2024 — 01:28 am EST

Written by TipRanks Spain Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

CAIXABANK (ES:CABK) has released an update.

CaixaBank has launched a new share buyback program, appointing Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE to manage it. The program will adhere to strict regulatory conditions, ensuring no more than 25% of the average daily trading volume is purchased on any given day. All transactions and any changes to the program will be reported to the relevant authorities.

