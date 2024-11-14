CaixaBank downgraded to Reduce from Hold at Kepler Cheuvreux

Kepler Cheuvreux downgraded CaixaBank (CAIXY) to Reduce from Hold with a price target of EUR 5.10, down from EUR 5.45. The firm says the investor day is unlikely to reignite the equity story.

