CaixaBank downgraded to Reduce from Hold at Kepler Cheuvreux

Kepler Cheuvreux downgraded CaixaBank (CAIXY) to Reduce from Hold with a price target of EUR 5.10, down from EUR 5.45. The firm says the investor day is unlikely to reignite the equity story.
