CaixaBank downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Barclays

October 21, 2024 — 04:30 am EDT

Barclays downgraded CaixaBank (CAIXY) to Neutral from Outperform with an unchanged price target of EUR 6. Revenue contracting, rising cost, stagnant provisions and higher capital requirements make for a comparatively less appealing scenario over the next two years for the Spanish banks, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

