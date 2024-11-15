CaixaBank Completes Major Share Buyback Program

CAIXABANK (ES:CABK) has released an update.

CaixaBank has successfully completed its ambitious share buyback program, reaching the maximum investment of 500 million euros and acquiring over 93 million shares. This strategic move, representing 1.28% of the company’s share capital, aims to reduce the share capital by canceling the acquired shares. Investors and market enthusiasts may find interest in the potential impact this could have on the company’s stock performance.

