Caixabank CEO says will legally challenge Spanish windfall tax

Adds details on appeals, impact con Caixabank's accounts

MADRID (Reuters) March 7 - Caixabank CABK.MC will legally challenge a Spanish windfall tax, Chief Executive Officer Gonzalo Gortazar said in an interview in Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore.

Caixabank, which is Spain's biggest bank by domestic assets has always said that the tax was confiscatory, discriminatory and distorted market competition.

"I confirm that we too will contest the tax in court. It has no legal basis and creates inequality between domestic banks and foreign institutions operating in Spain," Gortazar told Il Sole.

Gortazar said Caixabank will press ahead with the appeal even though the Spanish government is its second largest shareholder with a 17.3% stake, arguing that the bank's duty is to protect all shareholders.

A source with knowledge of the matter said that Caixabank would lodge an appeal before Spain's High Court challenging the ministerial order (...) of the new bank levy and also directly appeal against the tax authorities to reclaim the tax.

Caixabank has publicly said that the bank levy would have an impact of 400 million euros ($426.80 million) in 2023 and higher in 2024.

Companies can appeal within four years against the tax office and have two months to appeal the order.

The lender joins bank and utilities associations in objecting to the temporary levy on banks and energy companies approved by Spain in December, intended to raise 6 billion euros ($6.39 billion) by 2024 to fund measures to ease the cost of living.

In November, the ECB also said potential adverse effects could include a higher cost of credit for clients.

So far, the two big Spanish banks, Santander SAN.MC and BBVA BBVA.MC, have said they would consider appealing the windfall tax.

The banking tax imposes a 4.8% charge on banks' net interest income and net commissions above a threshold of 800 million euros.

($1 = 0.9372 euros)

(Reporting by Charlie Devereux and Jesús Aguado, additional reporting by Cristina Carlevaro; Editing by Aislinn Laing and Louise Heavens)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.