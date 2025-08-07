Is CaixaBank (CAIXY) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is CaixaBank, S.A. Unsponsored ADR (CAIXY) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

CaixaBank, S.A. Unsponsored ADR is one of 869 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CaixaBank, S.A. Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAIXY's full-year earnings has moved 16% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, CAIXY has gained about 80% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 8.9%. As we can see, CaixaBank, S.A. Unsponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Morgan Stanley (MS) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 12.4%.

Over the past three months, Morgan Stanley's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, CaixaBank, S.A. Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry, a group that includes 67 individual companies and currently sits at #33 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 29.5% this year, meaning that CAIXY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Morgan Stanley falls under the Financial - Investment Bank industry. Currently, this industry has 21 stocks and is ranked #11. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +20.1%.

CaixaBank, S.A. Unsponsored ADR and Morgan Stanley could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

