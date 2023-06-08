CAIXABANK BPI Upgrades Viscofan (XMAD:VIS)

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, CAIXABANK BPI upgraded their outlook for Viscofan (XMAD:VIS) from Neutral to Buy .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 95 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viscofan. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 7.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VIS is 0.25%, a decrease of 2.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.65% to 4,752K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 780K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 508K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 521K shares, representing a decrease of 2.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIS by 10.02% over the last quarter.

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 373K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 300K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 298K shares, representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIS by 3.93% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 270K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 274K shares, representing a decrease of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIS by 8.66% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

