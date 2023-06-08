CAIXABANK BPI Upgrades Vinci (EPA:DG)

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, CAIXABANK BPI upgraded their outlook for Vinci (EPA:DG) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.59% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vinci is 126.62. The forecasts range from a low of 107.06 to a high of $148.05. The average price target represents an increase of 17.59% from its latest reported closing price of 107.68.

The projected annual revenue for Vinci is 66,220MM, an increase of 6.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.18.

Vinci Maintains 3.71% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.71%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.53. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.96%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 454 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vinci. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DG is 0.83%, an increase of 6.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.18% to 59,213K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,552K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,617K shares, representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DG by 3.57% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,811K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,784K shares, representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DG by 7.31% over the last quarter.

GLIFX - Lazard Global Listed Infrastructure Portfolio Institutional Shares holds 3,432K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,742K shares, representing a decrease of 9.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DG by 0.03% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,859K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,810K shares, representing an increase of 1.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DG by 3.34% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 2,098K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

