CAIXABANK BPI Upgrades Vidrala (MADX:VID)

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, CAIXABANK BPI upgraded their outlook for Vidrala (MADX:VID) from Neutral to Buy .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vidrala. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 37.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VID is 0.16%, a decrease of 13.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 28.24% to 1,364K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 249K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 235K shares, representing an increase of 5.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VID by 19.06% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 141K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 142K shares, representing a decrease of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VID by 17.62% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 130K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 123K shares, representing an increase of 4.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VID by 15.38% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 107K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 89K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company.

