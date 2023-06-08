CAIXABANK BPI Upgrades Tubacex (MADX:TUB)

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, CAIXABANK BPI upgraded their outlook for Tubacex (MADX:TUB) from Underperform to Buy .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tubacex. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TUB is 0.01%, an increase of 2.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.86% to 3,747K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,700K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,833K shares, representing a decrease of 7.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TUB by 5.78% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 738K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 557K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 514K shares, representing an increase of 7.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TUB by 15.23% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 319K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 96K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 96K shares, representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TUB by 18.15% over the last quarter.

