CAIXABANK BPI Upgrades Talgo (XMAD:TLGO)

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, CAIXABANK BPI upgraded their outlook for Talgo (XMAD:TLGO) from Neutral to Buy .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in Talgo. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TLGO is 0.03%, a decrease of 10.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.04% to 2,272K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 583K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 599K shares, representing a decrease of 2.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLGO by 18.67% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 421K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 416K shares, representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLGO by 21.95% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 283K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

KGDAX - DWS Global Small Cap Fund holds 231K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 227K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 220K shares, representing an increase of 3.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLGO by 22.67% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.