CAIXABANK BPI Upgrades Soltec Power Holdings (SOL)

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, CAIXABANK BPI upgraded their outlook for Soltec Power Holdings (SOL) from Neutral to Buy .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Soltec Power Holdings. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOL is 0.23%, an increase of 19.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.04% to 3,169K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TAN - Invesco Solar ETF holds 1,999K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,773K shares, representing a decrease of 38.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOL by 10.63% over the last quarter.

PBD - Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF holds 354K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 178K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GHAAX - Global Hard Assets Fund holds 132K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 132K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOL by 54.81% over the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - VanEck Global Natural Resources Portfolio holds 114K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 113K shares, representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOL by 54.62% over the last quarter.

