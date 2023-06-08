CAIXABANK BPI Upgrades Pharma Mar (XMAD:PHM)

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, CAIXABANK BPI upgraded their outlook for Pharma Mar (XMAD:PHM) from Underperform to Neutral .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pharma Mar. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 5.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PHM is 0.05%, a decrease of 14.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.96% to 1,037K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 177K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 178K shares, representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHM by 6.33% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 102K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 103K shares, representing a decrease of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHM by 35.71% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 82K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 66K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 64K shares, representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHM by 7.29% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 62K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 58K shares, representing an increase of 6.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHM by 28.91% over the last quarter.

