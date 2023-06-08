CAIXABANK BPI Upgrades Inmobiliaria Colonial Socimi (XMAD:COL)

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, CAIXABANK BPI upgraded their outlook for Inmobiliaria Colonial Socimi (XMAD:COL) from Neutral to Buy .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 80 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inmobiliaria Colonial Socimi. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COL is 0.23%, a decrease of 0.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.55% to 26,542K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,512K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,574K shares, representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COL by 16.25% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,277K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,555K shares, representing a decrease of 8.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COL by 15.30% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,602K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,584K shares, representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COL by 8.05% over the last quarter.

POSAX - Global Real Estate Securities Fund holds 2,389K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,612K shares, representing a decrease of 9.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COL by 18.57% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,521K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,511K shares, representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COL by 15.22% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.