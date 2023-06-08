CAIXABANK BPI Upgrades Getlink SE (EPA:GET)

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, CAIXABANK BPI upgraded their outlook for Getlink SE (EPA:GET) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.85% Upside

As of June 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Getlink SE is 17.15. The forecasts range from a low of 11.01 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 6.85% from its latest reported closing price of 16.06.

The projected annual revenue for Getlink SE is 1,848MM, an increase of 15.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.85.

Getlink SE Maintains 3.11% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.11%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.07. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 229 funds or institutions reporting positions in Getlink SE. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 6.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GET is 0.20%, a decrease of 4.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.64% to 40,023K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IGF - iShares Global Infrastructure ETF holds 6,982K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,400K shares, representing a decrease of 5.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GET by 0.31% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,645K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,103K shares, representing a decrease of 31.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GET by 30.69% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,703K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,678K shares, representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GET by 3.82% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,324K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,298K shares, representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GET by 10.57% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,382K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,412K shares, representing a decrease of 2.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GET by 10.97% over the last quarter.

