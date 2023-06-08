CAIXABANK BPI Upgrades Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas (MADX:FCC)

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, CAIXABANK BPI upgraded their outlook for Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas (MADX:FCC) from Neutral to Buy .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FCC is 0.04%, a decrease of 17.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.14% to 2,289K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 562K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 602K shares, representing a decrease of 7.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCC by 7.19% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 380K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 382K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCC by 3.40% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 324K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 317K shares, representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCC by 1.98% over the last quarter.

PNVAX - Putnam International Capital Opportunities Fund Shares holds 310K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 140K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

