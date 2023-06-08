CAIXABANK BPI Upgrades Fluidra (XMAD:FDR)

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, CAIXABANK BPI upgraded their outlook for Fluidra (XMAD:FDR) from Neutral to Buy .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 103 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fluidra. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 5.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FDR is 0.21%, an increase of 10.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.72% to 24,322K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRITX - T. Rowe Price International Stock Fund holds 5,448K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,875K shares, representing an increase of 10.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDR by 13.34% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,189K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 616K shares, representing an increase of 80.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDR by 434.41% over the last quarter.

OAKEX - Oakmark International Small Cap Fund Investor Class holds 2,300K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,570K shares, representing a decrease of 11.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDR by 5.76% over the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 2,039K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,480K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,490K shares, representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDR by 9.99% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.