CAIXABANK BPI Upgrades Faes Farma (MADX:FAE)

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, CAIXABANK BPI upgraded their outlook for Faes Farma (MADX:FAE) from Underperform to Neutral .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 73 funds or institutions reporting positions in Faes Farma. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 5.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FAE is 0.06%, a decrease of 18.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.07% to 27,909K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,016K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,030K shares, representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FAE by 15.67% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 2,957K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,700K shares, representing an increase of 8.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FAE by 1.14% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,384K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,340K shares, representing an increase of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FAE by 14.13% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 2,120K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,131K shares, representing a decrease of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FAE by 17.74% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,109K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

